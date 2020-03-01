Police: Man Faces Felony Charges for Receiving $17,500 for Contracted Work in Emlenton, Not Completing Job

EMLENTON, Pa. (EYT) – An area man is facing felony charges after he received $17,500.00 for construction and supplies for contracted work at an Emlenton residence and failed to complete the job.

According to court documents, the Emlenton Police Department filed the following criminal charges against 36-year-old Justin Harper, of Stoneboro:

– Receives Advance Payment For Services and Fails to Perform, Felony 3

– Theft By Deception-Fail To Correct, Felony 3

The charges stem from an investigation into a complaint regarding contracted construction work at a residence on West Home Church Road, in Emlenton, Richland Township, Venango County.

According to Emlenton Borough Police, Harper received $17,500.00 from the victims in return for construction and supplies under a contract to construct part of their new residence. However, Harper failed to purchase supplies and complete work described in the contract and had no intent to complete the work.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint filed on February 21 by Chief Justin O’Neil, of the Emlenton Borough Police Department, a known victim reported that at the beginning of summer 2019, she and a known man hired Justin Harper, of H&A Excavating, to do excavation work. Harper reportedly submitted a bid proposal for a total of $31,000.00 to complete the work and for the cost of materials. Harper was contracted to dig a basement, have the floor poured, have walls installed, place a driveway, and install a septic system.

On August 3, 2019, Harper was paid $500.00 for fuel, and on August 13, Harper requested a withdrawal through a known bank for $15,000.00, which was granted. On August 21, Harper then requested another $2,000.00 to be used toward the walls, which were originally to be paid from the previous withdrawal. However, the victim gave Harper another $2,000.00 of her own money, the complaint states.

The victim contacted Superior Walls to find out the status of the walls six weeks later and was told Harper had not made the down-payment or set the house plans as required. The victim then paid the down-payment, in the amount of $2,675.00, with H&A Excavating to pay for the remainder of the balance upon delivery of the walls. The walls were then delivered and installed on October 29, 2019, and H&A Excavating wrote a check in the amount of $8,312.00 to Superior Walls, the complaint continues.

On November 7, the victim received a phone call from Superior Walls stating the check from H&A Excavating had been returned for non-sufficient funds. Superior Walls advised they were going to come to take their walls back unless they were paid. The victim then borrowed money from a family member and paid the $8,312.00, according to the complaint.

The complaint notes the total amount out of pocket paid by the victim is $20,355.03.

Based on the bid Harper submitted and the work that he did, the following is a breakdown of the amount the bid should have cost: Harper purchased one load of stone for $466.77; another load of stone for $473.07; 18 pieces of Forma drain for $350.00; one roll of coil pipe for $125.00; and had labor costs of $2,737.00. The total bill for the services he provided is $4,151.84, the complaint indicates.

Harper was interviewed at the Emlenton Borough Police Department on November 13. Chief O’Neil went over the bid with Harper and the work that he had completed at that point.

Harper agreed that the amount he should have been paid per the bid was $6,537.00. During the interview, Harper reportedly stated he would agree to finish the job at his cost out of the $15,000 he had already been paid, according to the complaint.

Harper had quoted $4,500.00 for the cost of the septic system, plus $250.00 for the pipe, which would bring his total cost for the job to $11,287.00. Harper was supposed to obtain the rest of the $16,000.00 from the bank and turn it over to the victim.

According to the complaint, Harper stated the work could all be completed within three weeks. Chief O’Neil advised Harper that any agreement would have to be made with the victim and that the case would continue to be under investigation until he was advised by the victim that she no longer wanted the investigation completed.

On Monday, December 23, the victim returned to the Emlenton Borough Police Department to discuss the incident. She reported Harper returned one time and backfilled around the basement walls with a skid loader, and while doing so, he caused the wall of the basement to be pushed in to the point the sill plate had to be cut out to allow the wall of the house to be straight.

The victim provided photographs of the walls and the backfill and stated that another contractor was contracted to build the rest of the house, and the contractor had advised her of the issue. The contractor has also advised her she should have it documented as part of the incident. As of that date, Harper had also not installed the septic tank or finished the work he agreed to do.

The victim returned to the Emlenton Borough Police Department again on January 14, 2020, and reported Harper had still not completed any more work, and the only work he had completed was digging the basement, installing the French drain, and backfilling around the basement. She provided police with two copies of the bills Harper had provided to her for the cost of the stone used for the backfill and stated she had contracted another business to finish the work, the complaint states.

Harper was arraigned at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 28, through Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on March 4 with Judge Lowrey presiding.

