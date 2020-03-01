Saturday’s District 9 Basketball Playoffs Scores

Feb. 29 basketball scores.

BOYS

DISTRICT 5-9 CLASS 3A SUBREGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

(9-1) Brookville 46, (5-1) Chestnut Ridge 32

DISTRICT 9 CLASS 2A CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

(3) Ridgway 41, (4) Clarion 32

DISTRICT 9 CLASS 1A CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

(1) Elk County Catholic 53, (3) Cameron County 36

DISTRICT 9 CLASS 2A CONSOLATION GAME

(2) Coudersport 58, (1) Keystone 45

DISTRICT 9 CLASS 1A CONSOLATION GAME

(2) Clarion-Limestone 70, (5) A-C Valley 66

GIRLS

DISTRICT 9 CLASS 1A CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

(2) Coudersport 42, (1) North Clarion 40

