A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area

Today – A chance of showers with scattered sprinkles before 1pm, then showers, mainly after 1pm. High near 49. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight – Showers likely, mainly before 7pm. Cloudy, with a low around 37. West wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of rain showers before 2am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 2am and 4am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. West wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 10am, then a slight chance of rain showers between 10am and 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. West wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

Thursday Night – A chance of rain showers before 8pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 8pm and midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday – Snow showers likely before 10am, then rain and snow showers likely between 10am and noon, then rain showers likely after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night – A chance of snow showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 21.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

