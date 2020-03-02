Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Baked Potato Casserole

This is a great side dish to serve with meatloaf!

Baked Potato Casserole

Ingredients

5 pounds red potatoes, cooked and cubed

1 pound sliced bacon, cooked and crumbled

1 pound cheddar cheese, cubed

4 cups 16 ounces shredded cheddar cheese

1 large onion, finely chopped

1 cup mayonnaise

1 cup sour cream

1 tablespoon minced chives

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

Directions

~In a very large bowl, combine potatoes and bacon.

~In another large bowl, combine the remaining ingredients; add to potato mixture and gently toss to coat.

~Transfer to a greased 4-1/2-qt. baking dish. Bake, uncovered, at 325° for 50 to 60 minutes or until bubbly and lightly browned.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.