Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Baked Potato Casserole

Monday, March 2, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

This is a great side dish to serve with meatloaf!

Baked Potato Casserole

Ingredients

5 pounds red potatoes, cooked and cubed
1 pound sliced bacon, cooked and crumbled
1 pound cheddar cheese, cubed
4 cups 16 ounces shredded cheddar cheese
1 large onion, finely chopped
1 cup mayonnaise
1 cup sour cream
1 tablespoon minced chives
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper

Directions

~In a very large bowl, combine potatoes and bacon.

~In another large bowl, combine the remaining ingredients; add to potato mixture and gently toss to coat.

~Transfer to a greased 4-1/2-qt. baking dish. Bake, uncovered, at 325° for 50 to 60 minutes or until bubbly and lightly browned.


