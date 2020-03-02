Clarion Perkins: ‘We’re Stable and We’re Here to Stay’

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – “The future looks bright,” said Mary Beth Conaway, general manager of Clarion Perkins Restaurant, as she looked out over her newly renovated dining room. “We’re stable, and we’re here to stay.”

Renovations of the entire restaurant have taken a relatively long time because of a change in ownership.

“Last March the previous owner started the remodel,” continued Conaway. “He claimed bankruptcy, and he never got it completed. The new company completed it in five days.”

New owner JDK Management owns 50 Perkins Restaurants strategically located throughout the northeast.

Founded in 1982, JDK Management Co. L.P. is a successful and well-respected operator/manager of restaurants, nursing facilities, hotels, and many other diversified businesses in Florida, New Jersey, West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

“JDK is a very stable company and involved in different enterprises.”

Conaway talked about some of the renovations completed.

“We got new light fixtures and new seating and tables. They added a new handicapped restroom and updated our other restrooms. They redid the work areas for the employees. They completed the plastering and added some access at the doors. That was pretty much it for phase one.”

Phase one also included repaving and relining the parking lot and corrected the outdoor lighting.

Workers will return in spring for phase two landscaping and painting the exterior of the building.

“It has really helped our business,” said Conaway. “People are excited to see us put back together. The employees are happy, and they have smiles on their faces, and they’re happy to come to work. There was uncertainty among the employees with the previous owner.”

“We have a very loyal customer base, and we’re hoping to grow on that. We’re going to stay.

“After all, they named Perkins Road after us.”

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.