Deer Creek Winery to Host Neil Diamond Dinner Show on March 11
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery will be hosting a Neil Diamond dinner show on Wednesday, March 11.
The event is from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Neil Diamond is a suave showman and a versatile singer/songwriter who sold millions in every decade since the 1960s, penning American anthems along the way.
Deer Creek Winery will be hosting Chris Denem as “Neil Diamond” during a two hour dinner show.
Chris is an experienced tribute artist and has been doing “Neil Diamond” shows for many years.
Bring out the family to this show where Deer Creek will be serving a delicious dinner buffet. Enjoy an evening of the man who curved the music industry with every song he wrote.
Tickets on sale now for $34.99 per person. Limited seating available so please reserve your tickets today or call 814-354-7392.
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, PA 16254.
