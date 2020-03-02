 

Florence M. Lindemuth

Monday, March 2, 2020 @ 11:03 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Florence M. Lindemuth age 94 of the Pansy-Ringold Road Mayport, Pa., died on Friday, February 28, 2020 at her residence.

Born on January 31, 1926 in Brockway, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Clara A. Shofstahl Lindemuth.

Retired, Florence had been employed at RCA.

She was a U.S. Air Force Korean War Veteran.

Her greatest enjoyment in life came from going to church.

She is survived by two sisters, Anna (Tom) Wylam of Reynoldsville and Sarah (Bill) Dinger of Mayport; a brother Clarence (Galinna) Lindemuth of Cincinnati, Ohio; and a granddaughter Amanda of California.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by a son Calvin Lindemuth; two sisters, Dorothy Lindemuth and Judy Uplinger; two brothers, Melvin and Blair Lindemuth and an infant brother Richard; and an infant sister Doris.

Calling hours will be on Tuesday, March 3 from 10 AM to 11 AM at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway.

A Funeral Service will immediately follow at 11 AM with Pastor Donald Pendley officiating.

Burial will be in the Temple Cemetery at Hazen.

Memorial donations may be made to the charity of the donors choice


