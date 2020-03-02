Knox Teen Injured in Richland Township Motorcycle Crash

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Knox teen was injured in a motorcycle accident that occurred on Saturday afternoon on Whitehill Road in Richland Township.

According to Franklin-based State Police, around 2:30 p.m. on February 29, a 16-year-old Knox male was operating a 2000 Yamaha WR400, traveling east on Whitehill Road, north of Valley Church Road, in Richland Township, Venango County.

While negotiating a left hand curve, for an unknown reason, the teen lost control of the motorcycle and laid it on its side.

He suffered suspected minor injuries and took himself to UPMC Northwest for treatment, according to police.

He was using a motorcycle helmet.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.