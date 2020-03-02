 

Marienville Man Accused of Repeatedly Punching Woman Due in Court Tuesday

Monday, March 2, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

law and gavelCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Marienville man who is accused of repeatedly punching a woman at a location in Paint Township is scheduled to stand for a hearing on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate 31-year-old Bryan Joseph Barto, of Marienville, is scheduled to stand for a hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3, on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2
– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Barto is currently lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $25,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Valentine’s Day.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 2:55 p.m. on Friday, February 14, a victim reported to the Marienville-based State Police that she had been assaulted by Bryan Joseph Barto.

The complaint notes the victim had an injury to her left eye that appeared to be recent.

The victim reported that she met Barto at a location in Clarion, and he appeared to be under the influence of drugs. She noted he “has had an ongoing drug problem, mainly methamphetamine,” and told police he was angry and yelled at her and argued with her while they were traveling to Walmart, according to the complaint.

The victim reported that when they were riding home, after shopping, Barto turned from State Route 66 onto Brennan Road and “slammed on the brakes,” then turned and punched her in the eye with a closed fist, the complaint indicates.

The victim said Barto then continued to drive for a time before pulling over and striking her repeatedly. The victim then got out of the vehicle, and Barto drove away, the complaint states.

Barton was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 14.


