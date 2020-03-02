McDonald’s to Give Away Free Egg McMuffins Monday Morning

CLARION, Pa. – McDonald’s changed the breakfast game forever in 1971 with the introduction of the Egg McMuffin — the first-ever quick service restaurant breakfast sandwich. Now, nearly 50 years after its debut, the sandwich is getting its very own national holiday. Monday, March 2 is National Egg McMuffin Day.

Fans can celebrate by getting a free Egg McMuffin at participating McDonald’s nationwide. Customers can download McDonald’s mobile App to redeem this offer between 6-10:30 AM local time on Monday, March 2*.

“While we’re giving the Egg McMuffin its moment, we’re really honoring our breakfast fans who have woken up with McDonald’s breakfast for nearly 50 years. And we just thought, ‘Hey, why not declare March 2 as National Egg McMuffin Day?’,” said David Tovar, Vice President of U.S. Communications. “We’re always looking for new ways to show our fans love and remind them, no matter where they might be, a great-tasting and convenient breakfast is just around the corner for them at McDonald’s.”

The iconic Egg McMuffin was created in early 1971 by Herb Peterson, an Owner/Operator in Santa Barbara, California. What started as an attempt to make Eggs Benedict became a breakfast icon: The Egg McMuffin. Herb is also credited with creating the Teflon rings to give the eggs their perfectly rounded shape—a tool that has inspired other brands around the world.

