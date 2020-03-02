 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

PIAA Releases Basketball Playoff Brackets

Monday, March 2, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

Rosalyn Page Coudersport Trinity Thompson North Clarion Mary RearickMECHANICSBURG, Pa. (D9Sports) – The PIAA announced times and locations for the first round of basketball playoffs.

(Photo: Trinity Thompson of North Clarion and Rosalyn Page of Coudersport battle for a rebound during the District 9 Class 1A title game Saturday at Clarion University’s Tippin Gym. Photo by Mary Rearick)

Eighteen District 9 teams – nine boys and nine girls – are involved in the PIAA playoffs.

Here is a look at the games involving District 9 teams.

Full coverage of District 9 teams in the basketball postseason, including PIAA brackets, can be found here.

FRIDAY, MARCH 6

CLASS 2A GIRLS

9-3 Clarion vs. 4-1 Mount Carmel, 5 p.m. at Shamokin High School
9-2 Keystone vs. 10-3 Cambridge Springs, 7 p.m. at Moniteau High School
9-1 Redbank Valley vs. 10-4 Cochranton, 5 p.m. at Clarion University

CLASS 3A GIRLS

9-1 Brookville vs. 10-3 Penn Cambria, 6:30 p.m. at Clarion University

CLASS 1A BOYS

9-1 Elk County Catholic vs. 7-6 Imani Christian, 8 p.m. at Clarion University
9-2 Cameron County vs. 6-2 Williamsburg, 6 p.m. at St. Marys High School
9-3 Clarion-Limestone vs. 6-1 Bishop Carroll, 6 p.m. at Richland High School
9-4 A-C Valley vs. 7-1 Vincentian Academy, 7:30 p.m. at Valley High School

CLASS 4A BOYS

9-1 Clearfield vs. 7-2 Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m. at St. Marys High School

SATURDAY, MARCH 7

Class 1A GIRLS

7-1 Rochester vs. 9-4 Otto-Eldred,3 p.m. at Sewickley Academy
9-2 North Clarion vs. 7-4 Sewickley Academy, 1 p.m. at Clarion University
9-3 Elk County Catholic vs. 5-2 Tussey Mountain, 1 p.m. at Pitt-Johnstown
9-1 Coudersport vs, 7-4 Avella, 2 p.m. at St. Marys

CLASS 4A GIRLS

9-1 Punxsutawney vs. 7-4 Central Valley, 2:30 p.m. at Clarion University

CLASS 2A BOYS

9-1 Ridgway vs. 7-4 Shenango, 4:30 p.m. at Clarion University
9-2 Clarion vs. 7-3 Winchester Thurston, 2 p.m. at Keystone High School
9-3 Coudersport vs. 10-2 Farrell, 2:30 p.m. at Sharon High School

CLASS 3A BOYS

9-1 Brookville vs. 7-6 Neshannock, 6 p.m. at Clarion University

D9Sports.com’s District 9/PIAA basketball playoff coverage Powered by Lezzer Lumber is brought to you by:

Lezzer LumberDelta Contracting & Design/Ace Concrete & ExcavatingTeam MinardFran Morelli Sales & ServiceBurford & Henry Real Estate ServicesPotter County Family CampgroundClose’s Lumber CompanyTin Town Metal WorksState Representative Donna Oberlander (Paid for by Friends of Donna Oberlander)120 Pub and Grub in ClearfieldCampbell Bus LinesHunter Station Golf Club and Restaurant


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.