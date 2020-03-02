PIAA Releases Basketball Playoff Brackets

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (D9Sports) – The PIAA announced times and locations for the first round of basketball playoffs.

(Photo: Trinity Thompson of North Clarion and Rosalyn Page of Coudersport battle for a rebound during the District 9 Class 1A title game Saturday at Clarion University’s Tippin Gym. Photo by Mary Rearick)

Eighteen District 9 teams – nine boys and nine girls – are involved in the PIAA playoffs.

Here is a look at the games involving District 9 teams.

Full coverage of District 9 teams in the basketball postseason, including PIAA brackets, can be found here.

FRIDAY, MARCH 6

CLASS 2A GIRLS

9-3 Clarion vs. 4-1 Mount Carmel, 5 p.m. at Shamokin High School

9-2 Keystone vs. 10-3 Cambridge Springs, 7 p.m. at Moniteau High School

9-1 Redbank Valley vs. 10-4 Cochranton, 5 p.m. at Clarion University

CLASS 3A GIRLS

9-1 Brookville vs. 10-3 Penn Cambria, 6:30 p.m. at Clarion University

CLASS 1A BOYS

9-1 Elk County Catholic vs. 7-6 Imani Christian, 8 p.m. at Clarion University

9-2 Cameron County vs. 6-2 Williamsburg, 6 p.m. at St. Marys High School

9-3 Clarion-Limestone vs. 6-1 Bishop Carroll, 6 p.m. at Richland High School

9-4 A-C Valley vs. 7-1 Vincentian Academy, 7:30 p.m. at Valley High School

CLASS 4A BOYS

9-1 Clearfield vs. 7-2 Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m. at St. Marys High School

SATURDAY, MARCH 7

Class 1A GIRLS

7-1 Rochester vs. 9-4 Otto-Eldred,3 p.m. at Sewickley Academy

9-2 North Clarion vs. 7-4 Sewickley Academy, 1 p.m. at Clarion University

9-3 Elk County Catholic vs. 5-2 Tussey Mountain, 1 p.m. at Pitt-Johnstown

9-1 Coudersport vs, 7-4 Avella, 2 p.m. at St. Marys

CLASS 4A GIRLS

9-1 Punxsutawney vs. 7-4 Central Valley, 2:30 p.m. at Clarion University

CLASS 2A BOYS

9-1 Ridgway vs. 7-4 Shenango, 4:30 p.m. at Clarion University

9-2 Clarion vs. 7-3 Winchester Thurston, 2 p.m. at Keystone High School

9-3 Coudersport vs. 10-2 Farrell, 2:30 p.m. at Sharon High School

CLASS 3A BOYS

9-1 Brookville vs. 7-6 Neshannock, 6 p.m. at Clarion University

D9Sports.com’s District 9/PIAA basketball playoff coverage Powered by Lezzer Lumber is brought to you by:

Lezzer Lumber • Delta Contracting & Design/Ace Concrete & Excavating • Team Minard • Fran Morelli Sales & Service • Burford & Henry Real Estate Services • Potter County Family Campground • Close’s Lumber Company • Tin Town Metal Works • State Representative Donna Oberlander (Paid for by Friends of Donna Oberlander) • 120 Pub and Grub in Clearfield • Campbell Bus Lines • Hunter Station Golf Club and Restaurant

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.