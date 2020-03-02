Police: Victim Choked with Wire During Altercation with Boyfriend

HARMONY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to an assault that occurred on Saturday evening in Harmony Township.

According to police, the incident occurred around 5:50 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, at a location on Center Road/Hilltop Road, in Harmony Township, Forest County.

Police say the victim, a 42-year-old West Hickory woman, reported that she became involved in an altercation with her boyfriend and that he choked her with a wire during the confrontation.

Upon responding to the scene, troopers located the suspect, a 38-year-old Union City man, a short distance from the scene.

He was found to be under the influence of alcohol.

The name of the accused was not released.

The following charges were filed at District Court 37-4-93: Strangulation, Simple Assault, Harassment, and DUI.

