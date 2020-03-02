 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Police: Victim Choked with Wire During Altercation with Boyfriend

Monday, March 2, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

police (1)HARMONY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to an assault that occurred on Saturday evening in Harmony Township.

According to police, the incident occurred around 5:50 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, at a location on Center Road/Hilltop Road, in Harmony Township, Forest County.

Police say the victim, a 42-year-old West Hickory woman, reported that she became involved in an altercation with her boyfriend and that he choked her with a wire during the confrontation.

Upon responding to the scene, troopers located the suspect, a 38-year-old Union City man, a short distance from the scene.

He was found to be under the influence of alcohol.

The name of the accused was not released.

The following charges were filed at District Court 37-4-93: Strangulation, Simple Assault, Harassment, and DUI.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.