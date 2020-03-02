Say What?!: Puppy’s Pigeon Friendship Leads to Custom Wheelchair

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A puppy who went viral for an unlikely friendship with a flightless pigeon is finally learning to walk thanks to a donation of a specialized wheelchair.

The Mia Foundation, based in Rochester, N.Y., introduced the world this month to the friendship between Lundy, a chihuahua puppy unable to use his back legs properly enough to walk, and Herman, a pigeon unable to fly.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.