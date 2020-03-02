Trio of Former KSAC Players End Slippery Rock Women’s Basketball Careers

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (D9Sports) – A trio of former KSAC girls’ basketball stars ended their careers at Slippery Rock University Saturday.

(Photo by Mike Schnelle. Photo courtesy of Slippery Rock University Athletics)

Brooke Hinderliter of Redbank Valley, Madison Johnson of Keystone and LeeAnn Gibson of Karns City all concluded outstanding careers for The Rock.

Hinderliter ends her career as the program’s all-time leader in free throws made, games started and games played in addition to ranking second in career points (1,743), third in free-throw shooting percentage, eighth in rebounds and 10th in steals.

Gibson exits The Rock as one of just 17 players in program history to have compiled 500 points (675) and 500 rebounds (532) in a career while also ranking fourth in offensive rebounds, 14th in total rebounds and 14th in minutes played.

Despite being at SRU for just three seasons, Johnson ends her collegiate career as the program’s 18th leading scorer (880 points) all-time in addition to ranking 11th in offensive rebounds, 13th in made free throws and 17th in 3-pointers made. Her points are the fourth-most among transfers in Slippery Rock history after coming to The Rock from St. Francis (Pa.).

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.