Today – Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 10am. High near 54. South wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight – A chance of rain showers, possibly mixing with snow after 1am, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. West wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Wednesday – A chance of showers, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. West wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. West wind 5 to 9 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night – A chance of rain showers before 8pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 8pm and midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday – Rain and snow showers likely before noon, then rain showers likely between noon and 5pm, then rain and snow showers likely after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night – Snow showers likely, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 22.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

