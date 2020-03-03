Additional Charges Filed Against Area Man Accused of Burglary, Theft of Guns

EMLENTON, Pa. (EYT) – Additional charges have been filed against an area man allegedly involved in the theft of firearms and other items at an Emlenton residence.

Court documents indicate the Franklin-based State Police on Friday, February 28, filed the following criminal charges against 22-year-old Brandon Samuel Smith, of Jackson Center:

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 1 (two counts)

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 2 (14 counts)

– Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 2 (seven counts)

– Criminal Trespass, Felony 3

The incident occurred at a residence located on Wood Drive, in Emlenton, Clinton Township, Venango County.

According to a criminal complaint, a known victim reported that he was leaving for breakfast and saw a red Chevrolet Cruze that he thought was driven by Brandon Smith, who the victim noted owed him money. The victim said the car turned down the road he lived on, and he then turned around to see if the car was going to his residence. The victim reported that when he got behind the car, it began to drive faster and went past his driveway, and he then turned around and went to breakfast.

After breakfast, the victim said he returned home and immediately noticed that someone had been inside his home and then found that several guns were missing from the upstairs bedrooms.

While waiting for police to arrive, the victim spoke with his neighbor, who reported seeing a red car in the victim’s driveway. The victim stated it was most likely the vehicle he had seen before going to breakfast, the complaint states.

The victim walked Trooper Falco, of the Franklin-based State Police, through his home to the bedrooms where the items were taken. The victim reported he knew for sure there were two missing handguns, one high-end rifle, and a Mossberg 12 gauge shotgun, and $70.00 in cash missing. He also stated there could be more items missing, but was uncertain at the time.

According to the complaint, the victim told police he used to be friends with Smith, and “knew him to be trouble.” He stated Smith owed him money and noted the red car was the same make, model, and color as Smith’s girlfriend’s car.

The victim called Smith’s girlfriend and spoke with her, and the woman reported Smith did have her car and was supposedly in Clintonville seeing a relative.

According to the complaint, the victim’s father later came home and discovered more items missing. He provided a written statement which reported a total of ten missing firearms (seven rifles and three pistols), one Stihl chain saw, and one Stihl concrete saw, valued at $2,300.00, as well as two large containers of loose change valued at approximately $600.00, two Bluetooth speakers, and $70.00 cash.

The complaint states the victims learned Smith was attempting to sell the firearms and paid a friend to set Smith up in an attempt to buy the firearms.

According to the complaint, Smith and his girlfriend showed up to a garage with the stolen rifles in an attempt to sell them, and the victims were waiting in the garage and took the guns back from Smith. The victims then questioned Smith about the whereabouts of the handguns, and Smith related they were at a friend’s residence and said he would get them. Smith and his girlfriend then got into the car and sped off, and the victims were unable to keep up and lost them.

Smith was interviewed on February 10 regarding the incident and several other cases.

The complaint states Smith related he did know the victims and had been to their house. He also allegedly stated he did attempt to sell the rifles but said he got them from a friend and did not know they were stolen.

Smith was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey at 9:20 a.m. on Friday, February 28.

Unable to post $10,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Venango County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4, with Judge Lowrey presiding.

