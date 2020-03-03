BREAKING NEWS: Local Man Charged After Child Falls From Second Story Window

DELANCEY, Pa. (EYT) – Multiple felony charges have been filed against a Jefferson County man after a child fell from a second-floor window while locked in a bedroom.

Court documents indicate the Punxsutawney-based State Police filed the following charges against 31-year-old Dustin Craig Gaul, of Delancey, Pa.:

– Unlawful Restraint of Minor/Parent – Risk of Bodily Injury, Felony 2 (two counts)

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Felony 2 (three counts)

The charges stem from an incident that occurred at a residence on the 400 block of Adrian Road in Young Township on Sunday.

According to WJAC News, state police were called to the residence for a report of a child who had fallen out of a window. Police arrived and found a man holding the girl, who was visibly injured.

Police immediately called for an ambulance.

Another young girl was then spotted standing at the second-floor window, and told the troopers she was locked in her room and said her sister “fell down.” The girl that fell was spotted by a witness, who had another person call the police.

State police say they then knocked on the door of the residence, and Dustin Gaul answered. He was reportedly unaware of the situation, and police say he seemed “unphased” by the incident and didn’t ask where the girl was or if she was okay.

Gaul told police that he works third shift and was trying to take a nap. He stated he had checked on the children just minutes prior to the incident, according to police.

Police then proceeded to check on the other children in the residence and found one child locked in a bedroom with the door secured from the outside.

Gaul was arraigned on the charges in front of Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock at 7:35 a.m. on Monday, March 2.

He was released after posting a ten percent surety on $25,000.00 monetary bail.

A preliminary hearing for the case has not yet been scheduled.

