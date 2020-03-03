Clarion Area School: Living and Educating Students for a Digital World

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Area School Superintendent Joe Carrico readily admits he has had an eclectic career in education. Still, his true love is public education and intends to concentrate on career preparation for his students.

Changes are being discussed for the Clarion Area curriculum to deal with the challenges of new technology, living in the digital world, and even looking at an Esports team.

“We want to help our kids make career decisions before they ever leave our system and are aware of the opportunities in our area,” said Carrico to members of Clarion Rotary on Monday.

“It’s not about what we’re teaching today, right? It’s about preparing our kids to live in a world that doesn’t even exist yet. If you think about knowledge, right we live in what’s called Meta Data, and we are flipping our technologies, we’re flipping our mindsets, and our ability to access information is making leaps faster than we can keep up with it.

“We want to get people’s minds working a bit in our school system because it’s not about what they do tomorrow. It’s about how we are educating these kids for when they leave us, and they have to make these decisions.”

Providing opportunities students need and doing it right

“We have to make sure that we’re providing everyone with the opportunities that they need; everything from how we learn to how we process information. How kids process that information in this day and age is profoundly different than when we were younger. It’s profoundly different from 10 years ago.

“We lament the fact that we go to dinner and nobody talks because sitting on the table are their iPads or their smartphones, but the reality is we are.

“We can lament and worry about those things and how it used to be, but it doesn’t help us with the realities about where we are and where we’re doing right. We are prepping our kids for a society that’s a Metadata Digital Society.

“It’s all about coding. It’s all about data. Right if you look at our world is by drone Technologies stem stands for that’s a big push English reading Ela that’s always going to be the foundation of the base of what we do right because of a can’t read. “We have to be able to make sure our kids are reading well first before anything; that’s first and foremost. There’s a heavy emphasis in our younger grades on the reading process because we have to make sure the kids have that base foundation.”

What makes America a world power is a technical education

About 25 years ago, there was a significant study that stated a young person needs a college degree to be successful. What we need to do is study their aptitudes and what they’re good at and then look at what careers are an option for them.

“We have to be a little more respectful of technical degrees and Workforce Development. We are starting to focus on career readiness when students are five years old.

“We are starting with kindergarten for children, and of course it’s not that in-depth or detailed, but it does talk about what kids are good. Kids display emergent strengths that we all start to see. You might be good at math, or you might be good at art. Those are all pre-determiners of career choices.”

Looking for local opportunities

“In the freshman, sophomore, junior years, and the aptitude studies are job opportunities and look at opportunities, and many of them are related to technology. I recently had a chance to tour Kronospan with Rotary a few weeks ago and saw at least 40 job opportunities, everything from engineers to labor to truck drivers to machinists.

“There are just tons of jobs out there. We want to expand, so we’ll be reaching out to the various businesses and start bringing you folks (Rotary) into our world. It would be nice to have you guys come and have some conversations with our kids.

“We thought about doing almost like a Junior Achievement model where we’re running the train, but we have different tracks, and various businesses would come in and present to our kids and create just an open forum for questions.

Elevating academics and the arts

Clarion is known for a vibrant academic and arts-centered school district, but we tend not to celebrate that as much as we do our athletic programs. I do like athletics, and it is a big community driver. Trust me. Working on a football coop for a year, you can see how much it drives our community, and it has been very successful.

We want to do to elevate our academics and arts

Carrico is hoping to start an Esports team at Clarion through Rocket Sports that has over 80 teams throughout the country. Students get to build code and compete with other students.

Rocket League has also been adopted as an Esport, with professional players participating through ESL and Major League Gaming, along with Psyonix hosting their competitions through the Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS).

Wikipedia offers the following description: Described as “soccer, but with rocket-powered cars, Rocket League has up to four players assigned to each of the two teams, using rocket-powered vehicles to hit a ball into their opponent’s goal and score points over the course of a match. The game includes single-player and multiplayer modes that can be played both locally and online, including cross-platform play between all versions. Later updates for the game enabled the ability to modify core rules and added new game modes, including ones based on ice hockey and basketball.

For now, you can have a league anywhere right because it’s internet-based. So what’s neat about that process is right now, 48 colleges offer full-ride scholarships for gaming, so Esports is being recognized.

We’re just trying to hook the kids. Sports gaming classes and all of that is only Technology and Engineering. We’ve been doing some homework about that, and we’re revamping our curriculum K through 12. It’s an arduous process, but we have to start focusing much more heavily on the rigor around items like that. And remember, it’s not robotics and all that stuff. It’s science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

“STEM covers Science Technology, and Math and STREAM includes the Arts.

“It all ties in and interconnects with brain development and preparation for bigger things. I believe the state of Georgia just mandated Esports and all that stuff. I think it’d be something great for our kiddos to get a jump on that.”

