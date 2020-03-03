Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Butterscotch Applesauce Cake

This simple and delicious dessert is perfect for a potluck gathering!

Butterscotch Applesauce Cake

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter, softened

1 cup packed brown sugar

2 eggs

1 cup applesauce

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 cup raisins

2 cups butterscotch chips

1/3 cup sugar

3/4 cup chopped pecans

Directions

~In a bowl, cream the butter and brown sugar. Add eggs and applesauce; mix well.

~Combine flour, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon; add to creamed mixture. Stir in raisins. Spread in a greased 13×9-inch baking pan. Sprinkle with chips, sugar, and pecans.

~Bake at 375° for 25 minutes (or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean).

