Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Butterscotch Applesauce Cake

Tuesday, March 3, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

This simple and delicious dessert is perfect for a potluck gathering!

Butterscotch Applesauce Cake

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter, softened
1 cup packed brown sugar
2 eggs
1 cup applesauce
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 cup raisins
2 cups butterscotch chips
1/3 cup sugar
3/4 cup chopped pecans

Directions

~In a bowl, cream the butter and brown sugar. Add eggs and applesauce; mix well.

~Combine flour, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon; add to creamed mixture. Stir in raisins. Spread in a greased 13×9-inch baking pan. Sprinkle with chips, sugar, and pecans.

~Bake at 375° for 25 minutes (or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean).


