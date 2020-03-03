Clarion U. Softball Falls to Charleston, Concordia (NY) in Pair of Close Games

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – The Golden Eagle softball team dropped another pair of close contests on Monday afternoon, falling 2-0 to Charleston (W.Va.) and 4-3 to Concordia (N.Y.) on the second day of the Spring Games.

(Photo courtesy of Clarion University Athletics)

Clarion (0-4) will try to right the ship on Tuesday when they face off with West Virginia Wesleyan and Findlay.

For the second straight day, the Golden Eagles kept it close with their opponents, and in the late game against Concordia sent the potential winning run to the plate. However, both of their opponents were able to keep those runs from coming across, including a one-hit shutout by Charleston in the early game and a timely double play for Concordia in the nightcap.

Laura Sadowski (0-1) had the start in the early game and was effective in her 6.0 innings pitched, allowing just two runs and one walk. The lone blemish on her day came in the bottom of the fourth inning when back-to-back RBI singles by Charleston allowed the other Golden Eagles to score their only runs of the game. On the opposite side, Carlee Lucas held Clarion to just one hit, a flare to the outfield by Aryn Boyer in the top of the third inning.

Clarion’s best chance for runs against Charleston came in the fifth inning when Sadowski reached base after being hit by Lucas. Pinch-runner Natalie Stoner stole second and Makenzie Wolfe walked to put two runners on, and Clarion eventually put runners on second and third with one out. Lucas induced back-to-back popouts to end the threat.

In the late game against Concordia, the Golden Eagles were the ones to strike first. Noelle Murray led the third off with a single, followed by a walk for Carissa Giordano. Chelsea Liroff brought them both around to score on a two-run single, driving the ball to left-center to put the Golden Eagles up 2-0. Concordia responded with three unearned runs in the top of the fourth inning to take the lead and added a fourth tally in the top of the sixth inning to make it a 4-2 game. Molly Cowden pulled her team to within one run with heads-up baserunning, scoring on an error by the first baseman to make it 4-3. Murray led off the bottom of the seventh with a single, but Giordano lined into a double play and Concordia survived the threat.

Rebecca Kelley (0-1) looked strong in her first appearance of the season, throwing 7.0 innings and allowing four runs, with just one earned.

