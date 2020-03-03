Clarion U. tennis Kicks Off Spring Season With Loss to Florida Southern

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. – The Clarion tennis team kicked off their spring slate on Monday morning in Hilton Head Island, falling by a 7-0 score to Florida Southern.

The Golden Eagles (2-3) will take on Spring Arbor Tuesday afternoon.

The Mocs started the day by sweeping the doubles session. Alexis Strouse and Katie Benson competed at No. 1 doubles, falling by a 6-0 score to Laura Vetter and Minnie Kim, and Florida Southern won each of the ensuing doubles matches to take the double point.

Strouse had some better luck against Vetter in the No. 1 singles match, taking a game off her in the second set but ultimately falling by a 6-0, 6-1 score. Sarah Kirmeyer also won a game in the second set, taking one from Gabby Hesse in the No. 6 singles match. The Mocs won the remaining matches in straight sets for the shutout victory.

Florida Southern 7, Clarion 0

Doubles

1. Laura Vetter/Minnie Kim (FSU) def. Alexis Strouse / Katie Benson (CLAR) 6-0

2. Magda Stepnik/Mathilda Vidgren (FSU) def. Kali Aughenbaugh / Hannah Schettler (CLAR) 6-0

3. Isabella Bolivar/Gabby Hesse (FSU) def. Hailey Germanoski/Sarah Kirmeyer (CLAR) 6-0

Singles

1. Laura Vetter (FSU) def. Alexis Strouse (CLAR) 6-0, 6-1

2. Minnie Kim (FSU) def. Katie Benson (CLAR) 6-0, 6-0

3. Magda Stepnik (FSU) def. Kali Aughenbaugh (CLAR) 6-0, 6-0

4. Lola Asis (FSU) def. Hannah Schettler (CLAR) 6-0, 6-0

5. Mathilda Vidgren (FSU) def. Hailey Germanoski (CLAR) 6-0, 6-0

6. Gabby Hesse (FSU) def. Sarah Kirmeyer (CLAR) 6-0, 6-1

