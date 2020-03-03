Cranberry Grad Schreck of PSU DuBois Named PSUAC West Women’s Bball Rookie of the Year

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (D9Sports) – Cranberry High School graduate Malliah Schreck of Penn State DuBois was named the PSUAC Women’s Basketball West Division Rookie of the Year.

(Photo of Malliah Schreck shooting a free throw. Photo courtesy of Penn State DuBois Athletics)

Schreck, who was also named a first-team All-Conference player, led PSU DuBois to a 16-10 record and the second round of the PSUAC Playoffs by averaging 16.3 points, 14.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.7 blocks per game. She recorded at least 20 rebounds in a game four times, including in three of her final four games while setting the school record for rebounds in a game with 26 vs. Penn State Greater Allegheny. Schreck recorded double-doubles in 22 of her 26 games this season.

Joining Schreck in being honored by the PSUAC was Union graduate Lexey Schick, also of PSU DuBois, who was named an Honorable Mention All-Conference player. Schick averaged 10.7 points and 6.0 rebounds per game. PSU DuBois’ Maddie Sprankle earned the John Fritz Sportsmanship Award.

