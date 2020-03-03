Douglas S. “Doug” McNany, 54, of Georgetown Rd., Harrisville, Irwin Twp., Venango Co., passed away late Sunday evening, March 1, 2020 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family.

Douglas was born in Butler on September 8, 1965.

He was the son of Paul and Louise Blymiller McNany of Emlenton.

He was a 1983 graduate of Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School in Foxburg.

Doug was a U.S. Army veteran, having served in an artillery battery that took part in the successful invasion and subsequent rescue of American citizens who were endangered in Grenada.

In his earlier years, Doug attended the Scrubgrass Stone Church in Emlenton.

He was an avid enthusiast of modified dirt track racing, and enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson, farming, hunting with his family, and attending horse shows and rodeos.

Doug was a self-employed truck driver for many years.

In addition to his parents, Doug is survived by his wife, Lynna R. Davis McNany, whom he married in East Brady on September 19, 1992.

Also surviving are three children, Amanda L. Myers and her husband, Colton, of Clintonville, Matthew Scott McNany of Harrisville, and Ty M. McNany of Franklin; a granddaughter, Sara L. Gaurrich of Clintonville; three brothers, Greg McNany and his wife, Laurie, of Emlenton, Brad McNany and his wife, Lindsay, of North Washington, and Chris McNany and his wife, Lacey, of Emlenton; as well as number of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Doug was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Charles and Sara McNany and his maternal grandparents Bernard John “Bodie” and Dorothy Blymiller.

Friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home Inc., 1204 Kerr Avenue, Emlenton, from 4 – 8 p.m. Tuesday.

A funeral service will be held from the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday with the Rev. Dennis Barger, pastor of the Scrubgrass Stone Church, officiating.

Interment with military honors provided by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard of Franklin will follow at Scrubgrass Stone Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Doug’s memory may be made to the V.E.T.S Honor Guard, PO Box 173, Franklin, PA 16323 or any local veteran’s organization.

For additional information or to send a condolence, please visit www.hilefh.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.