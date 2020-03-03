Featured Local Job: Systems Administrator
Clarion County Community Bank is looking for a Systems Administrator to help manage, monitor and maintain our local customer base.
This individual will be responsible for implementing hardware and software for the bank while providing support and documentation.
The candidate should be able to demonstrate superb technical competency, delivering mission-critical infrastructure and ensuring the highest levels of availability, performance, and security.
Qualified systems administrators will have a background in IT, computer systems administration, or systems administration and analysis.
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Manage and monitor all bank installed systems and infrastructure
- Install, configure, test and maintain operating systems, application software and system management tools
- Resolves customer issues by investigating problems, developing solutions, preparing reports, and making recommendations to management for improvements
- Proactively ensure the highest levels of systems and infrastructure availability
- Maintains professional and technical knowledge by attending educational workshops, reviewing professional publications, establishing personal networks, participating in professional societies
- Create and maintain development life-cycle processes
- Maintain technical certifications as required by vendors
- Candidate needs to possess good communication skills with management and employees
- Assist with purchases of hardware, software, services, and support to the bank
- Assist with technical requirements and project planning
- Perform assigned tasks which may include architecture and recommendations
- Create documentation for all projects
- Ensure tickets are completed with high quality and in a reasonable time frame
REQUIREMENTS
- BS degree in Computer Science or a related subject
- Server Hardware, Windows and Linux operating systems
- Google, Office 365
- Solid networking knowledge of firewalls, switches, routers, and access points
- Experience with monitoring systems
- Solid knowledge with virtualization (VMware, Hyper V)
OTHER RESPONSIBILITIES
- The Systems Administrator will be assigned projects and will be required to perform reporting when requested by management.
All interested candidates should send a resume and a cover letter with salary requirements to: jobs@clarionbank.com.
Equal Opportunity Employer
