Featured Local Job: Systems Administrator

Clarion County Community Bank is looking for a Systems Administrator to help manage, monitor and maintain our local customer base.

This individual will be responsible for implementing hardware and software for the bank while providing support and documentation.

The candidate should be able to demonstrate superb technical competency, delivering mission-critical infrastructure and ensuring the highest levels of availability, performance, and security.

Qualified systems administrators will have a background in IT, computer systems administration, or systems administration and analysis.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Manage and monitor all bank installed systems and infrastructure

Install, configure, test and maintain operating systems, application software and system management tools

Resolves customer issues by investigating problems, developing solutions, preparing reports, and making recommendations to management for improvements

Proactively ensure the highest levels of systems and infrastructure availability

Maintains professional and technical knowledge by attending educational workshops, reviewing professional publications, establishing personal networks, participating in professional societies

Create and maintain development life-cycle processes

Maintain technical certifications as required by vendors

Candidate needs to possess good communication skills with management and employees

Assist with purchases of hardware, software, services, and support to the bank

Assist with technical requirements and project planning

Perform assigned tasks which may include architecture and recommendations

Create documentation for all projects

Ensure tickets are completed with high quality and in a reasonable time frame

REQUIREMENTS

BS degree in Computer Science or a related subject

Server Hardware, Windows and Linux operating systems

Google, Office 365

Solid networking knowledge of firewalls, switches, routers, and access points

Experience with monitoring systems

Solid knowledge with virtualization (VMware, Hyper V)

OTHER RESPONSIBILITIES

The Systems Administrator will be assigned projects and will be required to perform reporting when requested by management.

All interested candidates should send a resume and a cover letter with salary requirements to: jobs@clarionbank.com.

