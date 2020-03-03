Hope Rising Church to Host Third Annual Eggsplosion on April 11

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Hope Rising Church in Clarion will be hosting their third annual Eggsplosion on Saturday, April 11.

This year’s event is scheduled from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Clarion University Stadium.

Activities will include 40,000 eggs, an inclusive special needs egg hunt, bouncy houses, food, airbrush tattoos, bike giveaways, toys, candy for every kid, and much more.

Don’t miss out om the biggest part of the day, the skydiving Easter Bunny!

For more information and to register visit www.hoperisingcc.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.