Investigators Believe Local Man Died from Hypothermia

Tuesday, March 3, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-lineREDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are currently investigating the death of a Mayport man.

Around 5:41 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, Clarion-based State Police investigated the death of a known 67-year-old Mayport man at a location on Dewey Road in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

Police say the Clarion County Coroner was notified and responded to the scene where he pronounced the victim deceased from suspected hypothermia/exposure.

The investigation is ongoing.


