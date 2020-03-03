Julie A. Friedly, age 56, of New Bethlehem, passed away Sunday evening, March 1, 2020 at the Clarion Hospital following a 16-year battle with cancer.

Born October 12, 1963 in Oil City, she was a daughter of Darrell Lyle Ashbaugh of Knox and the late Mildred Cathryn Holliday Ashbaugh.

She was a 1983 graduate of Keystone High School.

Julie married Robert K. Friedly, Jr. on March 23, 1988 and he survives.

She worked in the bakery department at Tom’s Riverside in New Bethlehem and attended the Oak Ridge United Methodist Church.

Julie loved collecting rustic pieces, but her greatest joy came from the time she spent with her granddaughter.

In addition to her husband, Rob, and her father, Julie is survived by two sons, Josh Ashbaugh of Washington and Robert Friedly III (Brittany) of Clarion, and one granddaughter, Faith Nicole Johnston.

She is also survived by a brother, Mark Ashbaugh (Tammy) of Eau Claire; two sisters, Marsha Shearer of Knox and Darla Lominski (John) of Eau Claire; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Julie was preceded in death by her mother in 2017 and her grandparents.

Family and friends will be received from 1-5 Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel, 233 Penn Street, New Bethlehem.

Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday, in the funeral home chapel, with Reverend Trent Kirkland officiating.

Interment will take place at the St. Paul’s Union Cemetery in Knox.

Online condolences may be sent to Julie’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

