Lucinda Man Falls Asleep at Wheel, Strikes Utility Pole in Muddy Creek Township

BUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Lucinda man was involved in a crash that closed a roadway in Muddy Creek Township for over six hours and knocked out power to hundreds of people.

(Photo courtesy of Portersville Muddy Creek Township Volunteer Fire Department)

According to the Butler Eagle, 21-year-old Joseph D. Mays, of Lucinda, was operating a Ford Taurus, traveling on State Route 488/East Portersville Road in Muddy Creek Township, Butler County, around 4:40 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, when he apparently fell asleep at the wheel and struck a utility pole.

Mays was not injured in the crash and was able to get out of the vehicle on his own. He was taken in by a nearby homeowner and provided with a jacket while waiting for police and emergency crews to arrive at the scene.

According to police, the pole was snapped, and live wires from the pole were downed, leaving 384 customers without power for an estimated two to three hours.

A crew from West Penn Power later arrived to de-energize the lines, and the lines were then diverted to another circuit and re-energized while the pole was being replaced.

During the operation, a portion of State Route 488 was closed from State Route 19 to Stanford Road. The roadway reopened around midnight, according to officials.

Police say Mays is being charged with a traffic violation.

