Man Busted for Crystal Meth in Clarion Due in Court Today

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – One of the three men who were busted in Clarion Borough with a large quantity of crystal methamphetamine in January is due in court today.

Court documents indicate 38-year-old Jonathan C Baker, of Erie, is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3, on the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Conspiracy – Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor (two counts)

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

He is currently free on $10,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an undercover operation in the Clarion area.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on January 10, CNET arrested three males identified as Deandre Sparks, Jeffrey M. Dougherty, and 38-year-old Jonathan C. Baker, of Erie, for possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy to deliver approximately two and a half ounces of crystal methamphetamine with an approximate street value of $7,000.00.

On January 5, Dougherty reached out to a CNET confidential informant (C.I.), via social media and sent the informant his phone number. The C.I. was then able to set up a purchase of three ounces of crystal methamphetamine in exchange for $1,560.00, the complaint states.

Several of the phone calls setting up the transaction were made in the presence of CNET Chief Detective William Peck, according to the complaint.

On January 8, Dougherty agreed to come to Clarion to make the drug exchange. He then called back and canceled and said he would send someone the following day, the complaint indicates.

CNET detectives were able to identify Dougherty through personal information obtained and found that Dougherty was entered into NCIC as a wanted individual on January 9, 2020. Information was obtained stating Dougherty was court committed to a halfway house in Erie and had taken his belongings and left the halfway house, in violation of his parole, on January 9.

On January 9, Dougherty and the C.I. communicated several times throughout the day, and Dougherty made a comment that his “connection” just got out of jail and was nervous about coming that far, the complaint notes.

Law enforcement believed Dougherty was in the Erie area. The transaction was then canceled. However, several hours later, the C.I. received a message from Dougherty stating they would be coming on January 10.

Around 10:30 a.m. on January 10, the C.I. called Dougherty who allegedly stated they would be leaving in approximately ten minutes. Dougherty asked the C.I. if he/she “needed any more,” and the C.I. and Dougherty agreed on a transaction of three ounces of crystal meth for $1,560.00, according to the complaint.

Following the call, Dougherty sent the C.I. a message asking for directions, and the C.I. sent Dougherty a Clarion Borough address that was chosen by law enforcement due to it being unoccupied.

The complaint notes Dougherty communicated several times after that message, indicating he was on his way. Law enforcement, including CNET detectives, and Pennsylvania State Police Troop C Vice Members, set up observation at the residence.

Around 2:36 p.m. the C.I. received a phone call from Dougherty stated he was close and asking if anyone else was at the house.

Dougherty called again at 2:38 p.m., at the same time as CNET detectives observed a Chevrolet pickup truck pulling into the driveway of the chosen location. The detectives observed Dougherty exiting the truck along with two other unknown black males. Chief Detective Peck then radioed the Clarion Borough Police and Clarion-based State Police units to approach the area, the complaint states.

Officers arrived at the scene and observed Dougherty on the front porch of the residence at the front door, an individual later identified as Sparks standing in front of the truck in the driveway, and an individual later identified as Baker standing on the driver’s side of the truck, according to the complaint.

Officers attempted to detain all three men; however, Sparks and Baker did not comply with verbal commands at first and walked away from the front of the truck to the driver’s side and into the front yard.

The complaint notes that after all three individuals were detained, Detective Albert found a white plastic “Tops” grocery bag laying on the ground in front of the truck, in the area where Sparks was observed when officers arrived at the scene. Inside the bag was a ball of crystal methamphetamine the side of a baseball, wrapped in clear plastic.

According to the complaint, Baker, the owner and driver of the truck, gave written consent for a search of the truck, and marijuana was located inside the front passenger compartment.

All three men were then transported to the Clarion Borough Police Department for processing. They were placed in the Clarion County Jail on parole and probation detainers pending charges.

Sparks, Baker, and Dougherty were arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn on Thursday, January 16.

According to court documents, the following charges against 28-year-old Deandre Sparks, of Erie, were held for court on Tuesday, February 25:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Conspiracy – Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Intentional Possession Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor (two counts)

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

The following charges against 35-year-old Jeffrey M. Dougherty, of Labelle (Fayette County), Pa., were waived for court on February 25:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Conspiracy – Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

– Intentional Possession Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor (two counts)

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

The charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Both Sparks and Dougherty remain lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $10,000.00 monetary bail each.

