Police: Drug Paraphernalia, Gun, and Two Babies Found in Venus Area Home

Tuesday, March 3, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police New aPINEGROVE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police responded to a report of child endangerment in Pinegrove Township late last week.

On February 27 around 11:03 a.m., Franklin-based State Police were advised by Clarion County Probation officers that they were conducting a home visit to one of their clients, a known 26-year-old female, that lives on County Line Road, in Pinegrove Township.

While the probation officers were at the scene, they located numerous pieces of drug paraphernalia as well as a handgun that police say could have been accessed by the children, a 2-year-old female and a male infant, that were living at the residence.

Charges will be filed upon laboratory test results related to some of the items found at the home.


