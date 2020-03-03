Police Release Details of Teen Arrested Following High Speed Pursuit on Route 66

LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a high-speed pursuit involving a teen that occurred last week on State Route 66.

According to Clarion-based State Police, around 5:28 p.m. on Monday, February 24, a traffic stop was attempted on a vehicle traveling on Route 66 in Limestone Township, Clarion County, for traffic violations, and the vehicle then fled at high speeds, attempting to elude police for over eleven miles.

Police say the vehicle was then disabled by a tire deflation device, and the driver, a known 16-year-old male, was taken into custody.

He was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police and eight counts of reckless endangerment, as well as fifty-nine summary traffic violations.

Clarion-based State Police released the above report on Monday, March 2, 2020.

