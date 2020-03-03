Police Respond to Assault at Abraxas

HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to a report of an assault at Abraxas in Marienville on Monday.

According to police, around 7:15 p.m. on Monday, March 2, a student at Abraxas assaulted a staff member.

The student reportedly punched one of the staff members in the face three times during an incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.