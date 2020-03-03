Police: Stranger Tried Getting into Vehicle with Child Inside While Mom Was Returning Cart

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Franklin Police are attempting to identify a man who attempted to get into a vehicle while a child was alone inside it.

Franklin Police Department was called to investigate an incident that happened around 11 a.m. on Monday in the parking lot of Sander’s Market along Buffalo Street.

According to police, a white male, approximately 40 years of age, with a mustache and a camouflage hat attempted to open the door of a vehicle where a 4-year-old child was seated. Police said the child’s mother was returning a shopping cart after loading her groceries.

The man was reportedly speaking to the child through the window and then tried to gain access to the inside of the vehicle by opening a passenger door. However, the door was locked by the mother prior to returning her cart, and the man was unable to gain access.

The suspect then left the area in a newer model vehicle described as possibly being a light green Subaru Crosstrek.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Franklin PD at 814-437-1644.

