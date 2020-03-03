Richard Paul Kline, 72, of Lake Lucy passed away unexpectedly on February 28, 2020 at his home.

Rick was born on February 22, 1948 to Paul and Leona (Black) Kline.

Rick worked throughout his life in a variety of jobs most all of which took advantage of his mechanical aptitude and need for speed.

He was an enthusiastic car buff and loved anything and everything related to horsepower whether it had four wheels or four legs.

When Rick wasn’t busy working in his garage, he enjoyed spending time with those closest to him and you could always count on him for a smile and a positive attitude no matter how difficult the challenge was ahead.

He loved playing Solitaire and was an avid reader.

He enjoyed watching the birds and squirrels at his feeders from his dining room window.

Surviving is one son, Rick and his wife Debbie of East Liverpool, OH and three grandchildren, Kristina Kline of Pittsburgh, PA, Nathan and Mark Kline, also of East Liverpool, OH.

Also surviving are three sisters, Sharon (Ron) Murray of Lake Lucy, Amy (Dana) Wolbert of Strattanville, and Lori (Sean) Summerville of Strattanville and nephews, Zayne Summerville, Damon and Dillon Wolbert.

Holding a very special place in Rick’s heart were wife, Deb Kline, stepdaughter Misty (Jared) Ditz and their son Keller and Aunt, Shirley Black.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law Tom Shoup.

Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg will be caring for the family.

The family is planning a memorial service in Rick’s memory, to be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the Cancer Center at Clarion Hospital.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.

