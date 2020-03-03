Rimersburg Woman Loses Control of Vehicle, Hits Bridge Rails

LICKING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a one-vehicle crash occurred after a Rimersburg woman lost control of her vehicle and struck the rails of a bridge in Licking Township late last week.

According to Clarion-based State Police, around 11:33 a.m. on Thursday, February 27, a one-vehicle crash occurred on Canoe Ripple Roach just south of Knight School Road in Licking Township, Clarion County.

Police say 63-year-old Nancy R. Faulx, of Rimersburg, was operating a 2001 Dodge Caravan, traveling north on Canoe Ripple Road, negotiating a right turn, when she lost control of her vehicle.

The vehicle traveled across the southbound lane and struck a guide rail, traveled back across the roadway and struck the eastern bridge rail, then traveled across the road again and struck the western bridge rail. The vehicle came to a final rest facing north.

Faulx was using a seat belt and was not injured.

State police released the above report on Monday, March 2, 2020.

