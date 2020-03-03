 

State Police Calls: Child Custody Violation, Sexually Explicit Images, Harassment Incidents

Tuesday, March 3, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

State Police (by Dave)CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Sexually Explicit Images in Clarion Township

On February 28, Clarion-based State Police received a report of a 15-year-old New Bethlehem girl sharing sexually explicit images in Strattanville between January 1 and February 27.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Child Custody Order Violation in Clarion Township

According to police, a possible child custody violation, involving a one-year-old Richfield, PA boy, was reported on February 28.

The incident reportedly occurred in Strattanville around 6:00 p.m. on February 27.

The investigation is ongoing.

Harassment in Clarion Township

Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to an active domestic incident at a residence on U.S. 322 in Clarion Township around 1:59 p.m. on February 28.

Police say 30-year-old Michael Kaufman, of Strattanville, was subsequently cited for the harassment of a known 39-year-old Strattanville woman.

Harassment in Ashland Township

Around 10:17 p.m. on February 25, Clarion-based State Police investigated an incident that occurred on U.S. 322 in Ashland Township.

Police say 27-year-old Shane Miller, of Knox, was cited for harassment through District Court 18-3-03, for an incident involving a 30-year-old male victim from Rimersburg.


