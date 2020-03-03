Thomas E. White, 79, of New Bethlehem, died Thursday evening, February 27, 2020 at his residence.

Born on March 29, 1940 in New Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Frank A. and Lucille (Austin) White.

Tom was a truck driver for Womeldorf Trucking Company. He was a member of the Cornerstone Church of God in Fairmount City.

He served his country with the U S Army. Tom enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He also enjoyed woodworking, cooking, traveling, and fishing.

He is survived by three children, Robin S. Mulholland and her husband, Steve of Delta, Colorado, Jeffrey T. White of Ford City, and Stanley A. White and his wife, Annette of Mayport; seven grandchildren, Alicia Rees, Breanna Brewer, Carisa West, Tommy White, Alexis Little, Melia Thomas, and Chantel White; seven great grandchildren, five brothers, John White of Oak Ridge, George White of New Bethlehem, Mark White of Templeton, Dave White of Oil City, and Fred White of York; two sisters, Judy Slee of New Bethlehem and Sheila McGuire of York; and his dog, Buddy.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two brothers, Ronald White and Frank White.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 4 p.m. at the Cornerstone Church of God in Fairmount City with Pastor David Nagele III officiating.

Immediately following the memorial service the Walter W. Craig Post 354 of New Bethlehem American Legion will honor their fallen comrade.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.