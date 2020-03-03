Two Men Injured in Route 66 Rollover Crash

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two men were rushed to the Clarion Hospital following a crash that occurred Monday afternoon in Jenks Township.

According to Marienville-based State Police, a one-vehicle crash occurred on State Route 66 just south of Woodland Drive, near the Kwik Fill in Marienville, Jenks Township, Forest County, around 2:51 p.m. on Monday, March 2.

Police say 62-year-old Stephen K. Forry, of Marienville, was operating a 2003 Nissan X-Terra, was traveling south on State Route 66 when the vehicle left the west side of the roadway and struck a culvert.

The vehicle then went airborne and flew approximately 40 feet through the air and landed on its right side. It barrel-rolled two more times before coming to rest approximately 20 feet off the west side of the roadway.

According to police, Forry and his passenger, 23-year-old William P. Forry, of Marienville, were removed from the vehicle by Marienville Volunteer Fire Department and transported to Clarion Hospital via Clarion Hospital Ambulance for treatment of injuries of unknown severity.

Both occupants were using seat belts.

Forry was charged with a traffic violation.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.