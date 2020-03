Your daily sports update.

(Photo courtesy of Pittsburgh Penguins)

Sidney Crosby scored and collected his 800th career assist as the Pittsburgh Penguins ended a six-game losing streak with a 7-3 win over Ottawa on Tuesday night.

WPIAL should teach Mars star Michael Carmody lesson in sportsmanship.

Geoff Hartlieb spent the first 25 years of his life with an extra bone in his right foot and didn’t even know it.

Duquesne, behind 23 points from Tavian Dunn-Martin, rallied from 12 down just over eight minutes left in regulation, to pull out an 80-77 overtime win over VCU at the Siegel Center.

Even if COVID-19 has not yet spread throughout the U.S., concern about what is better known as coronavirus has. And it is beginning to have an effect on the sports world.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.