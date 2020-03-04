A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Showers likely, mainly after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers between 11pm and 1am, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday – Rain and snow showers likely before 11am, then rain showers likely between 11am and 4pm, then rain and snow showers likely after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 39. West wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night – Snow showers likely, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 40.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 53.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

Monday Night – Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

