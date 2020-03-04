AAA: Pennsylvania Gas Prices Drop this Week; Volatility Looms – Clarion Prices Above State Average

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The average price of gasoline across Western Pennsylvania is six cents cheaper this week at $2.662 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Drivers in Jefferson County are seeing the lowest prices in the region at $2.682 per gallon for regular unleaded. In Clarion County, it’s $2.704. The price is highest in Venango County at $2.778.

According to the AAA, the highest prices in the state are in Warren County, where the average is $2.803. The lowest prices are in Blair County at $2.500.

Gas prices are lower – if not stable – across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast region, with Delaware (-6 cents) and Pennsylvania (-4 cents) seeing the most significant pump price drops.

Motorists in the region should brace for a week of volatility.

Energy Information Administration (EIA) data show regional refinery utilization decreased for another week, this time from 59% to 57%. Moreover, inventory decreased by 1.4 million barrels to 65.1 million. Market analysts are closely watching the Phillips 66 265,000-b/d Bayway refinery in Linden, N.J., which went offline for maintenance about a month ago.

Current average prices in Western Pennsylvania: $2.662

Last week’s average (week of February 24, 2020): $2.721

Average price from a year ago (week of March 4, 2019): $2.681

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$2.718 Clarion

$2.634 Brookville

$2.799 Oil City

$2.488 Altoona

$2.698 DuBois

$2.776 Erie

$2.689 Indiana

$2.612 Kittanning

$2.755 Bradford

$2.624 Butler

$2.742 Meadville

$2.764 Mercer

$2.688 Pittsburgh

$2.797 Warren

On the National Front

At $2.43, the national gas price average has pushed cheaper over the last 30 days. Healthy inventory and lower crude prices have alleviated pump price pains.

However, with maintenance season looming and the upcoming switchover to summer blend, the downward trend could break in the coming weeks. Additionally, the impact of the coronavirus, on-demand and crude oil could affect prices.

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session on the NYMEX, West Texas Intermediate – a grade of crude oil used as a benchmark in oil pricing – decreased by $2.33 to settle at $44.76. Crude prices have not been this low since December 2018.

The significant decrease in crude prices had been led by the growing impact of the coronavirus on the global market, which continues to worry that the impact of the virus will lead to a reduction in global economic growth. Until it appears that the international public health threat from the virus decreases, and China’s industrial sector recovers, crude prices could continue facing downward pressure.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.