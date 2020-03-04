Catherine (Kay) Teig, 89, a longtime and well-known resident of Franklin, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, February 27, 2020.

Catherine was born on October 25, 1930 in Ridgway, PA, the only child of William Logan and Ruth (Smith) Smith.

Kay graduated as valedictorian from Johnsonburg High School in 1947 and went on to study Music Education at Grove City College.

After graduating Summa Cum Laude in 1952, she continued graduate studies at Penn State.

After college, Kay taught music in the Valley Grove Schools, as well as in the Brookville School District including students in some of the remaining rural one-room schoolhouses.

In 1957, Kay married Morton M. Teig, and together they had four sons.

She retired from teaching to care for her family and parents but continued her involvement in music education by substituting, and teaching in preschool, youth groups, and music therapy at Polk State School.

After being widowed at the age of 48, Kay took over the operation of Anderson Furniture Co., later opening Park House Designs interior and window coverings studio, and a second location of Anderson’s in The Barns at Volant, PA.

In 2002, Kay married Dr. W.J. McCandless and was widowed again in 2011.

Kay’s home was always open to family friends.

In 1976, Kay extended her hospitality to an AFS exchange student from Argentina, Luis Quinteros, with whom she remained close.

Throughout her life Kay loved and appreciated music and was an accomplished pianist.

She enjoyed flower gardening, community theater, travel, and socializing. She also took pleasure in various interests such as reading, art, golf, bowling, her dogs, and having her vintage properties painted in bright colors.

As a long-time resident of Franklin, Kay was very active in numerous community activities and organizations, serving on and chairing many boards, including Beta Sigma Phi, Chamber Of Commerce (Woman of the Year 1994), Community Concerts, DeBence Antique Music World, Franklin Retail Association, Heart Fund, March of Dimes, Scouting, Sisterhood of Tree Of Life Synagogue, United Way, Venango Museum of Art Science and Industry, VENARC, Wednesday Club, and Zonta.

She was a 65-year member at the First Presbyterian Church.

In recent years, she was an ordained elder, and sang in the choir.

She is survived by Joseph Teig and his wife Carol and their daughters Chloe and Maya, of New York City; David Teig of San Francisco; Stephen Teig of Franklin; Michael Teig and his wife Michelle Markley and their son Isaac of Easthampton, MA; and stepchildren Margaret Sood and her husband Rajiv, and their children Robert and Laura, of Boyds MD; and James McCandless, Lori McCandless, and their children,

Jenna and Ryan of Franklin.

Friends may call at Huff – Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. Friday and from 11:00 A.M. – 12:30 P.M. Saturday.

A Remembrance Service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Barry Jenkins, Pastor of First Presbyterian Church, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Franklin YMCA, Barrow-Civic Theater, DeBence Antique Music World, or a charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

