Charles E. Swartzlander, 67, of Clarion, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 at the UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh surrounded by his loving wife and daughters.

He was born on September 7, 1952 in Oil City; son of the late Leroy Swartzlander and Lucille DeArment Swartzlander Staley and her husband, Jack Staley, Sr. of Clarion.

Charles graduated from the Oil City High School in 1970.

He served in the United States Army.

Charles married the former Tonya Rhoades on July 8, 1986; whom survives.

He worked for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in Tionesta for numerous years.

Charles then worked as a delivery driver for Phillip-Kifer Flowers in Clarion, where he always had a smile on his face when delivering arrangements.

He always enjoyed taking his therapy dog, Dawber, to the Clarion University and Clarion Free Library.

Charles also enjoyed attending car shows and flea markets and spending time with his family.

He loved antique cars, especially his Mercury Cougar 1968.

Charles was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan.

He is survived by his loving wife, Tonya, of 33 years; his two daughters, Amanda Giehll and her husband, Matt, of Virginia and Tara Carroll and her husband, Matt, of Butler; and four grandchildren, Jackson, Elijah, and Leo Giehll, all of Virigina, and Amelia Carroll of Butler.

Charles is also survived by his seven siblings, Linda Bauer and her husband, Steve, of Tennessee, Beverly Cassone of Tennessee, Terri Swartzlander and his wife, Sharon, of North Carolina, Julie Novak and her husband, Tony, of North Carolina, John Swartzlander and his wife, Lynn, of Virginia, Kandi Tharp and her husband, Danny, of Clarion, Rona Lou Schake and her husband, Mel, of Indiana, PA, and Rick Staley and his wife, Cindy, of Clarion; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Jack Staley, Jr.

The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 4.p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Asbury United Methodist Church in Strattanville with Rev. Jeff Foor, pastor presiding.

Interment will take place in the Asbury United Methodist Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials or donations can be made in Charles’ name to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or to the Clarion or Venango County Humane Society.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.