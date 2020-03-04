Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Maple Nut Angel Food Cake

Serve this flavorful dessert with a glass of Pinot Noir!

Maple Nut Angel Food Cake

Ingredients

1-1/2 cups egg whites (about 10 large)

1-1/4 cups cake flour

3/4 cup packed brown sugar

1-1/2 teaspoons cream of tartar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon maple flavoring

1 cup sugar

3/4 cup walnuts, finely chopped

Directions

~Let egg whites stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Sift together flour and brown sugar twice; set aside.

~In a large bowl, beat the egg whites, cream of tartar, and salt on medium speed until soft peaks form. Add vanilla and maple flavoring. Gradually beat in sugar, two tablespoons at a time, on high until stiff glossy peaks form and sugar is dissolved. Gradually fold in flour mixture a fourth at a time.

~Spoon half the batter into an ungreased 10-in. tube pan; sprinkle with nuts. Cut through batter with knife; spoon in remaining batter. Bake on the lowest rack at 375° for 35 to 40 minutes (or until lightly browned and cracks feel dry). Immediately invert baking pan; cool completely, about one hour.

~Run a knife around sides and center tube of pan. Invert cake onto a serving plate.

