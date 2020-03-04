Clarion U. Tennis Loses 6-1

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. – The Clarion women’s tennis team put up a battle against Spring Arbor on Tuesday, but the Golden Eagles ultimately fell in a 6-1 decision at Hilton Head Island.

(Photo courtesy of Clarion University Athletics)

Clarion (2-4) will continue action tomorrow when they face off with Coker.

Kali Aughenbaugh scored the lone point for the Golden Eagles, overcoming Morgan Summons in a hotly contested three-set match at No. 3 singles. Augenbaugh got the best of Summons in the first set with a 6-0 sweep, though Summons came back and edged Aughenbaugh by a 6-4 score in the second. That led to a third set tiebreaker, with Aughenbaugh easily outpacing Summons for a 10-4 win in the set.

The Cougars started the day by sweeping the doubles session, but Clarion made it a difficult day throughout the singles lineup. Alexis Strouse lost in a very close, back-and-forth No. 1 singles match, with Sela Clifford edging her 6-4, 7-5. Katie Benson and Hannah Schettler rebounded from tough first sets to push their opponents to the limit in the second, but the Cougars were able to hold off the Clarion squad en route to the win.

