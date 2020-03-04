Clarion University Relay for Life Hosts Pancake Breakfast

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion University Chapter of Relay for Life recently held a pancake breakfast near World Cancer Day.

The event was held at the Clarion First Presbyterian Church and raised over $500.00.

The event was organized by Ryleigh Bruner, a Sophomore Speech Pathology Major from Pittsburgh.

The funds raised by the event go to programs and services offered by the American Cancer Society, as well as Cancer Research.

Bruner said that in past years, the organization has sponsored a Soup Fundraiser, but this year chose a pancake breakfast, which she said was very successful.

The Clarion University Relay for Life Committee has 15 members.

