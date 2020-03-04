 

Featured Local Event

Clarion University Relay for Life Hosts Pancake Breakfast

Wednesday, March 4, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

rfl pic 1CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion University Chapter of Relay for Life recently held a pancake breakfast near World Cancer Day.

The event was held at the Clarion First Presbyterian Church and raised over $500.00.

The event was organized by Ryleigh Bruner, a Sophomore Speech Pathology Major from Pittsburgh.

rfl pic 2

The funds raised by the event go to programs and services offered by the American Cancer Society, as well as Cancer Research.

rlf pic 3

Bruner said that in past years, the organization has sponsored a Soup Fundraiser, but this year chose a pancake breakfast, which she said was very successful.

The Clarion University Relay for Life Committee has 15 members.

rfl pic 4


