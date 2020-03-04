Comet, Dollar General Shopping Center. $1.2 Million Asking Price.

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – For anyone who has ever wanted to own their own shopping center, a local option was recently announced.

A billboard announces a shopping center for sale at 443 S. 5th Avenue, the site of the closed Comet and the Clarion Dollar Store.

Jabe Companies, a real estate company headquartered in Carnegie, Pa., is asking $1.2 million for the 21,087 square foot building that previously housed Comet Food Warehouse and still has the Dollar Store as the anchor store.

Described on the Jabe website, jabecompanies.com as a neighborhood strip center that is located off Route 68 that sees 10,866 vehicles per day – the company’s approach for commercial real estate as “utilizing a number of different methods from cutting edge technology, to an old-school boots on the ground model, to help our clients find their perfect commercial real estate solution.”

The store, owned by the Levy family of Punxsutawney, had been a staple in the Clarion community since opening as Comet Market in 1972. The same building had originally housed Quaker Market which opened in 1968.

In an earlier article posted on exploreClarion.com, one of the owners of Jefferson Wholesale Grocery Company stated that the number one reason for the closure of Comet Food Warehouse was the impact of PennDOT’s road project on Route 68 over several years.

“What happened in Clarion was due to several factors, but number one was the project,” said Jefferson Wholesale Vice President Ben Levy. “There were essentially 18 months where ingress and egress were really difficult. So, what we did, we trained our good customers to go elsewhere for an extended period of time, and we were just never able to get them back. It was just so hard to get in and out of the store.”

Pension problems and competition were also other factors.

“The other problem was the Local 23 Pension Fund,” said Levy. “I will say in layman terms; it went bankrupt; it actually went into a state of mass withdrawal. We were assigned a liability of over $1.2 million. We have paid in just shy of $700,000, and we have now been told that none of that $700,000 will be able to count towards a settlement. We’ll have to start over. It’s one of those ticking time bombs out there in the union world. The defined-term pension plans that guarantee benefits are so vastly underfunded. Local 23 was merged into 1776 United Food and Commercial Workers. The pension was a multi-employer fund with lots of employers involved.”

Levy said the company tried to hold on, but it was just too much.

“We certainly resisted for as long as we could….It’s really a shame—so many good long-term people.”

Approximately 36 individuals were employed by Comet Food Warehouse in Clarion when it closed its doors in the fall of 2019.

There was some hope that some sort of grocery store would replace it. Local shoppers had a long tradition of visiting the store as an alternative to Walmart. Comet’s meat department was its main attraction.

Regency Commons, a senior housing complex that will also open soon not far from Comet on Fifth Avenue, could also attract additional shoppers.

Members of the Levy family-owned Jefferson Wholesale Grocery since the early 1900’s when Jacob Levy originally founded it as a flour and feed mill. Later in the 20th century, the company delivered groceries via horse and buggy, and in 1931, added its own line of groceries and changed its name to Jefferson Grocery Company and opened Comet stores.

RELATED:

Comet Building Owners Looking for Prospective Tenants

Comet Cites Road Construction, Pension Debt, Competition as Reasons for Closing

After Nearly 50 Years, Comet Will Say Goodbye to Clarion

Comet Food Warehouse Closing in Clarion

Houses Demolished for Comet Curve Project

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.