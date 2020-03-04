 

Featured Local Job: RNs, LPNs, and CNAs

Wednesday, March 4, 2020 @ 02:03 PM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation is currently seeking Registered Nurses, Licensed Practical Nurses, and Certified Nursing Assistants.

7 pm to 7 am Shifts

Sign-On Bonuses Offered for Full-Time Employment!

Stop in and Apply at:

21158 Paint Blvd.
Shippenville, PA 16254

Or Apply Online at:
www.guardianeldercare.com

Call 814-715-6734 for more info!

EOE


