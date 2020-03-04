Grant Lee Raybuck, age 80, of Knox, passed away Monday evening, March 2, 2020 at his home following a period of declining health.

Born December 15, 1939 in Beaver Township, Clarion County, he was a son of the late Richard N. and Violet Elder Raybuck.

Grant was a veteran of the United States Army National Guard.

He married the former Ellen Elaine Bice and she preceded him in death on January 28, 2004.

Grant retired from PennDOT as a heavy equipment operator.

He was a member of the Seneca United Methodist Church; Clarion County Rod and Gun Club in Knox and the Berlin-Bowser American Legion Post #720 of Knox, where he was a member of the Honor Guard and previously served as Commander, President (1988-1989) an as an officer.

Grant received the Boy Scouts of American Eagle Award and eventually became and Eagle Scout leader for Wentlings Coroners Troop #54.

He was a Pittsburgh sports fan and loved watching the Pirates, Steelers and Penguins.

Survivors include two sons, Jay Raybuck and his wife, Michelle, of Wellsville, Ohio and Douglas Raybuck and his wife, Leslie, of Seneca; three daughters, Roxanne Mumford and her husband, Wayne, of Brookville, Pamela Beck and her husband, Joe, of Clarion and Gayle Raybuck and Michael Kuhns of Knox; 13 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

Grant is also survived by four brothers, Richard Raybuck and his wife, Carol, of Michigan, John Raybuck and his wife, Connie, of Knox, Harold Raybuck of Clarion and Dennis Raybuck and his wife, Betty, also of Clarion; three sisters, Marlys Baughman and her husband, Jack, of Knox, Esther Montgomery of Sligo and Frances Matthews of Knox; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Grant “Lee” Raybuck II; two brothers, Neil Raybuck and Dallas Raybuck; an infant sister, Shirley, and brothers-in-law, Don Montgomery and Don Matthews.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc., 430 Mendenhall Avenue, Knox.

Military honors will be accorded at 11 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 in the funeral home by the Berlin-Bowser American Legion Post #720 of Knox.

Funeral services will follow in the funeral home with Reverend Bill Hastings officiating.

Interment will follow in the Starr Cemetery in Ashland Township, Clarion County.

Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Grant Lee Raybuck to the Seneca United Methodist Church, 196 East State Road, Seneca, PA 16346 or the American Legion project , Wreaths Across America at P.O. Box 249, Columbia Falls, ME 04623 or online at www.donate.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

Online condolences may be sent to Grant’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

