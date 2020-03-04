John Richard Mortimer, Sr. 94, after a full life, passed as he lived, peacefully, gracefully, and surrounded by love on March 2, 2020.

John was born January 23, 1926 to the late Samuel Mortimer and Mary Elizabeth Guth Mortimer White.

He graduated from Oil City High school and enlisted in the Navy October 1943.

He served proudly on the USS Florence Nightingale during World War 2 in the Gunnery Division.

He was reassigned as the ship’s barber and this led to a 70 year career.

In 1948 he married the love of his life, Mary Agnes Healy and they shared 72 years together.

He is survived by his wife, Mary and children, Mary Ann (Jim) Valentine, Susan Downing, Nancy (Tom) Pritchard, Teresa Mohr, Catherine (Ron) McNeely, John Jr. (Mary) Mortimer, Julie (Ken) Carson, and Patrick (Karen) Mortimer.

He is further survived by 17 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, brothers Carl and Glenn Mortimer, and a special niece Jan Pennington.

He was preceded in death by an infant son Samuel John; two sons in law, Edward Downing and William Mohr Jr.; grandson William Mohr III, great granddaughter Mya Valentine, sister Betty and brothers Samuel and Donald Mortimer.

John always stayed active throughout his life and loved to learn new things.

He was involved in many family and local activities.

He loved dancing, woodworking and photography.

He always looked forward to Friday night dinner at Primo Barone’s, enjoying a friendly greeting by Giuseppe & staff.

He enjoyed bowling at the Knights of Columbus and was a member of their golf league.

He participated in the Silver Sneakers, and was active with St Stephens’s parish.

In his 80s he decided to learn how to play the violin.

He had a quick wit and a fantastic sense of humor that never left him.

John was a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus, a member of the Lions, and a lifetime member of the VFW and American Legion.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at UPMC Northwest, Oakwood Heights, and the Asceracare Hospice team for their exceptional care.

A celebration of Life Mass will be held on Saturday, March 7 at 1 pm at St. Stephens Parish in Oil City, officiated by Rev. Ian McElrath.

Internment with full military honors will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Asceracare Hospice, 12664 Route 19 S Waterford, PA 16441, or Oakwood Heights, 10 Votech Dr. Oil City, PA 16301.

In John’s memory, please scratch a lottery ticket and win big or eat a bowl of Life Cereal, which is how he started every day.

The Reinsel Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.